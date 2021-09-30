JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 93,408 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.05% of Pinterest worth $535,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pinterest by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,687,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

PINS stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 239.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,245,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,781 shares of company stock valued at $53,048,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

