Bank of Montreal Can Has $84.09 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.91% of Alleghany worth $84,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $627.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $659.73 and a 200-day moving average of $671.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $514.43 and a 52-week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

