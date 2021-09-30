JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 376,148 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.66% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $562,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $361,533,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,369,000 after purchasing an additional 89,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock worth $17,725,650. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.82 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.88.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

