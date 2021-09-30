Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,125 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.