Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 105.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,524 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $410.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

