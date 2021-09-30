Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 638 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Albemarle by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.81.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $218.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $253.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

