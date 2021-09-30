JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039,027 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $610,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

