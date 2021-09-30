Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 52,288 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $89.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $105.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

