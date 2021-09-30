JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $589.34 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $589,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

CDAY opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

