Keybank National Association OH Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,106 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.77 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

