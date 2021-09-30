Keybank National Association OH Purchases 61,801 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 488.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,801 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $102.33 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average is $104.56.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.