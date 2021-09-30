Barings LLC Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CSX by 209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,407,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 216.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CSX by 196.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

