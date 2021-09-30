Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 233.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $1,096,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

