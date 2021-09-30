Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 809 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84.

