Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,119 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,414,000 after acquiring an additional 713,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after buying an additional 47,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,086,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after buying an additional 99,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after buying an additional 95,532 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $103.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

