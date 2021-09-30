Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Synopsys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,354,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Synopsys by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 176,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,613,000 after acquiring an additional 130,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

SNPS opened at $302.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.33 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.