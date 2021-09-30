TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 97.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,654,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $138.71 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

