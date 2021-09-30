Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. Saga Communications has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saga Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 15,848.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Saga Communications worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

