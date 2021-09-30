Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 14,278 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $174.24 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $162.18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.41.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.