Twin Tree Management LP Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $454.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.60 and a 1-year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

