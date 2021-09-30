S&U plc Plans Dividend of GBX 33 (LON:SUS)

S&U plc (LON:SUS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SUS opened at GBX 2,840 ($37.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £344.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,802.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,623.50. The company has a current ratio of 53.12, a quick ratio of 52.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.13. S&U has a 12 month low of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.54).

In related news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £99,148.48 ($129,538.12).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

