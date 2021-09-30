Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $76.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,509,255. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

