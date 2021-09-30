Analysts Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) PT at $75.83

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $71.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

