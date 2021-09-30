HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. HyperCash has a market cap of $26.18 million and $4.80 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,054.28 or 0.99743090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00079372 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00371414 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.00693849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00236931 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002191 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001535 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

