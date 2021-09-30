Stipend Market Cap Tops $723,182.43 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 113.2% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $723,182.43 and approximately $161.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,054.28 or 0.99743090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00079372 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00371414 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.00693849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00236931 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002191 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001535 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,749,947 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

