Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,803 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.9% during the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after buying an additional 77,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

Shares of FOUR opened at $79.47 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

