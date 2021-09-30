Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEN opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

