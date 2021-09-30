Simplex Trading LLC Sells 27,542 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,542 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.23% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,347,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 337.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $92.75 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23.

