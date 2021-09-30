Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NVAX stock opened at $203.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,664 shares of company stock valued at $28,563,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

