Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

MTN stock opened at $342.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.28 and its 200-day moving average is $311.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.89 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.72 and a twelve month high of $353.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

