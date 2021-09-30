Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

ELAN opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.