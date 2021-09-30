Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMLR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.
Shares of SMLR opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $133.54. The company has a market cap of $855.60 million, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.36.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
