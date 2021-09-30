Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMLR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of SMLR opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $133.54. The company has a market cap of $855.60 million, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.36.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. Equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

