Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.65

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.65 and traded as high as $16.85. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 81,766 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $968.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.54 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. FMR LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pampa Energía by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

