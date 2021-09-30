Roscan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Trading Down 4.4%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 81,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 278,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24.

Roscan Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCGCF)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

