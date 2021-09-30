Insider Buying: Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) insider Mark Bankes acquired 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

LON CEY opened at GBX 93.98 ($1.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. Centamin plc has a 1 year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 205.20 ($2.68). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CEY shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

