Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Trading Up 1.7%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.38. Approximately 375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLGHF shares. Citigroup downgraded Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

