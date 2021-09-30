Analyzing Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bitcoin Group and Inotiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inotiv has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.51%. Given Inotiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Inotiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inotiv $60.47 million 7.53 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -81.77

Bitcoin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inotiv.

Risk and Volatility

Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46%

Summary

Inotiv beats Bitcoin Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

