Canadian National Railway (CNR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR):

9/23/2021 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$121.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$170.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$152.00.

9/20/2021 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$165.00.

9/19/2021 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$150.00.

9/17/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$139.00 to C$144.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$139.00.

9/17/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$160.00.

9/16/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$144.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$165.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

9/7/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$158.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$105.00 to C$99.00.

9/2/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a C$168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$159.00.

9/2/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

9/1/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$157.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$140.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$158.00.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$147.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$141.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.36. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.2900002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

In related news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

