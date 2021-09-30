Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.35 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $362.09 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

