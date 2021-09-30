5,295 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after buying an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 255.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 511,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,866,000 after acquiring an additional 367,482 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,070,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $273.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.85. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

