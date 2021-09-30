5,295 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after acquiring an additional 620,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 711,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,870,000 after buying an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $273.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.85. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

