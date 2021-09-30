Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 7,087 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX stock opened at $256.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.66. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.35.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

