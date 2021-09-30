Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 14,588 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,582,000 after buying an additional 384,501 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after purchasing an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $253.04 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

