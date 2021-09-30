Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2,389.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,615 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.37% of HollyFrontier worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.