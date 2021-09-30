Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 66,712 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 66,712 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Corning were worth $21,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.