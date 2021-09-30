Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum worth $22,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

