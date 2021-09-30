Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 253,752 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 87.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $83,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $146.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.