Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 74,261 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.52% of Tractor Supply worth $111,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $208.14 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $213.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.90 and a 200-day moving average of $187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

