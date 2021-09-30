Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 150,503 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,503 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

