Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.37 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134,549 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

